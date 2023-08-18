The Auburn High School Athletic Hall of Fame committee has announced which individuals will be included in its 2023 induction class.

The committee will honor five former Maroons athletes, ranging several decades. The honorees include Amber Weinerth Eilertsen, Bridget Metzler Egbers, Chris Brown, Chris Lombardozzi and Gary Cogar.

Three former coaches are also being recognized: Tom Clary, Bob Lee and Bill Fitzpatrick.

The banquet honoring the 2023 class will be held Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Springside Inn. Tickets may be purchased at the Auburn athletic office or by calling Tom Blair at (315) 730-8142. Cost per ticket is $45.