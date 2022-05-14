Polling: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at Casey Park, Owasco and Seward elementary schools and Auburn Junior High School. Residents who previously voted at the former West Middle School will now vote at Seward. Call the district at (315) 255-8850 or (315) 255-8822 for more information on where to vote if you're not sure.

Proposed budget: $90,286,532 ... +7.7%

Estimated tax levy: +2.5%

Tax cap: At tax cap, simple majority needed for approval

Special ballot propositions: Proposition to allow a student representative to serve on the board of education

School board candidates (three three-year seats, one seat for one year available):

Francis "C.J." Calarco

Age: 37

Family: Married, no children yet

Residence: Auburn

Education: Master's degree in education from Le Moyne College

Elected office and community service experience: Never held elected office but had worked for Auburn Enlarged City School District as a sub for several years in the past.

Top three priorities:

1. Getting the monetary aid that the state owes the district to help make the budget for the district easier to balance. Auburn has been getting less money per pupil than other districts by a large margin.

2. Making sure that the school has a positive and informed board that will use common sense in their decision making. Listening to teachers and community members about their concerns, and addressing those concerns with objective and logical direction.

3. Help make the district something everyone in Auburn can be proud of, improving opportunities for children at all levels to be successful in every aspect of their public school experience.

Why did you decide to run for school board?

I am running for the position because I have a feeling of need to give back to the school that served me as a child having lived in Auburn virtually my entire life. I had a great education at the Auburn Enlarged City School District and I want to be able to say I helped make sure other kids growing up in Auburn got the same or even better opportunities than I did. Being an educator for 10 plus years myself I feel like I can bring some in the classroom experience that I feel is very beneficial to board members, putting some perspective on what impacts things will have on the students themselves on a day to day basis. The last two years have been an incredible challenge and have led to stressed students and communities, and we need to do some things to help bridge gaps and help students cope with some trying times. I want to be sure to have open and civil discussion with community members as well as staff to be sure our kids are getting the best education possible.

Rachel Czyz

Age: 48

Family: Married; six children, ages 10-20

Residence: Owasco

Education: Bachelor's degree in education from the University of Valley Forge

Elected office and community service experience: I have worked with children for almost my entire life in both employment and as a volunteer — the last 14+ years of which has been in the Auburn community. I have served various not-for-profits, leading and serving on teams that have provided food, clothing, and necessary items to those in need. I served as secretary and then chair of the board for a local not for profit for five years.

Top three priorities:

1. Academic Excellence — The graduation rates in our district are not acceptable. We should be doing more to ensure that our children are excelling and that every student achieves the goal of a high school diploma. Additionally, we are still a district seeking to get our children caught up from the pandemic. We must continue to focus on ways to catch them up academically.

2. Parental Involvement — Getting parents to engage in their children’s education can be a challenge. I believe that district leadership needs to continue to find ways to engage the parents of the district and to welcome the voices of parents in their children’s education. Transparency and communication are key to making this happen. Children go further in school when parents and educators work together.

3. Fiscally Responsible Budget — Responsible budgeting is not only about the amount of dollars per student, but also about how we are spending that money. We must ensure that we are receiving proper funding, while maintaining a responsible budget that does not create an undue tax burden for the community.

Why did you decide to run for school board?

It has been my life’s calling to fight for the best for children and families, and it became apparent to me that this is exactly what Auburn needs on the board. I want to be a voice that keeps children at the focus of every decision; a voice that is willing to stand up for what is best for the families of our district; a voice that will fight for what teachers and administrators need with a responsible and sustainable budget. I will continue to stand alongside other parents in our district, staying firm in my ethical principles, and not allowing our children’s education to be thwarted by personal or political agendas. Last year, I came within 28 votes of being elected, and decided to run again because I am passionate about parents’ voices being heard in our children’s education. I believe we need more school board members who have children in our schools. I have stood shoulder to shoulder with other parents and caregivers this year, attending every BOE meeting and respectfully speaking up for our children. I have a love for children, a passion for education, and a desire to see AECSD offer the best to our students and families.

Daniel Lovell

Age: 47

Family: Married; five children, ages 3-20

Residence: Auburn

Education: I graduated from Auburn High School, have an associate's degree from Cayuga Community College and a bachelor's degree from Binghamton University.

Elected office and community service experience: I've served on the Cayuga County Chamber Board, Salvation Army Advisory Board, Red Cross Advisory Board, Cayuga County Arts Council Board, and chaired the Ignite Steering Committee.

Top three priorities:

1. Students. The district must ensure that all students get the attention and support they need to succeed in college, trade school or the workforce. Our schools should be a safe place where all students feel valued and welcome.

2. Morale. The last couple of years have been extremely difficult. Teachers, staff, administration and the board have been tasked with the herculean task of educating our kids in the midst of a global pandemic and a volatile political climate. We need to refocus, bring civility and common sense back to the discourse, and work as a team unified to provide the best possible learning experience for our students.

3. Communication. The district must work to ensure parents and the community understand what's happening in the district, from issues to course offerings, from available clubs and programs to the budget process. We need to communicate with our stakeholders better.

Why did you decide to run for school board?

Over the past couple of years, board of education meetings have been politically charged, primarily due to the actions of a small but vocal group that seeks to derail the district through contrived controversy and misinformation. It's time to focus our attention on our students. I believe Auburn's future success depends on the investments we make in our children, and providing the best education possible. That means supporting and respecting teachers and staff, fighting for funding in Albany, holding administrators accountable, and identifying our weaknesses.

Jim Van Arsdale

Age: 54

Family: Married; two children, ages 26 and 30

Residence: Owasco

Education: Master's degree in the Integration of technology in the classroom, Walden University

Elected office and community service experience: Perform 4 Purpose Co-founder and Program Director, 2008-present; Moravia Teachers Association President, 2013-present; Tomatofest Board Member, 2014-present; Sports 4 All Board Member, 2020-present; Auburn Chamber Orchestra Board Member, 2021-present; 2018 NAACP’s Nonprofit Of the Year Award Recipient; 2019 Kiwanis Service To Youth Award Recipient

Top three priorities:

1. The number one priority for our school district is to continue to ensure the best possible education for all students in our community. To create as many academic paths, training in the trades' opportunities, and extra-curricular experiences as possible. With this goal in mind, three main factors contribute to success in this area: fair school funding levels, attracting, supporting, and keeping the best staff, and responding to the social emotional needs of our school community. First, I believe fair funding levels from the state and federal government are critical. Historically, Auburn has been underfunded as compared to the other districts in our county. Trends have forced Auburn to operate with $4,000-$5,000 a year less per student as the surrounding districts, yet still needing to meet challenges faced in all school districts. As I am encouraged by this year's foundation level increases, I would advocate with all elected officials to continue to address this challenge.

2. Secondly, I believe the school board's role is key to developing policies that attract the best administrative personnel, teachers, and professional support staff to our district. Every organization has a culture that either attracts or repels the best people. District leadership should operate with a levelheaded and pragmatic approach working as a team to solve big issues, often needing to make tough decisions. District leadership should approach every issue with an open mind, actively listening to input from all stakeholders, and working together to find the best solution for all. An approach otherwise does not keep the best people in our district and ultimately hurts our kids.

3. Thirdly, I believe the school district should be strong in listening and assessing the needs of our students' social emotional needs. As a fifth-grade teacher working with students daily, listening to our parents, and other school professionals, we clearly have a mental health crisis like we have never seen before because of the last few years of COVID isolation. This has left our students at all levels with less coping skills, social interaction skills, and connections to important adults in their lives. A report from the CDC in 2019 states that more than 33% of high school students had experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness in 2019, which was a 40 percent increase from 2009. In 2021, following a year of the COVID-19 pandemic, this figure increased to 44% of youth. In 2019, approximately 1 in 6 youth reported making a suicide plan in the past year, which was a 44% increase since 2009. This is an issue our community and our school district need to take head on, working together to have an impact on as many students as we can. I am encouraged by recent money allocated, $100 million in the latest state budget, to address this issue. The school board should lead the way in ensuring our social emotional support staff levels are as effective as possible.

Why did you decide to run for school board?

It is a mix of life and professional experiences that give me the desire to serve as a board member in the Auburn Enlarged School District. I have been committed to doing my best in our community to help provide as many positive and uplifting experiences for all our youth. I believe our school system plays a vital role in creating these opportunities. Our schools are the community's biggest financial and human investment we make together. I would like to be part of the team that moves education forward in Auburn. With that as my purpose, I ask for your vote for the school board this May.

Danielle Wood

Age: 38

Family: Married; three children, ages 5-9

Residence: Auburn

Education: Auburn High School graduate, Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES graduate, cosmetology license

Elected office and community service experience: Herman Avenue Elementary School: Parent Representative for Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports Team; PTO Treasurer; YMCA: Father Daughter Dance Committee, YMCA Annual Support Campaigner; Auburn Icehawks: various volunteer efforts within the club

Top three priorities:

My top priority continues to be increasing state funding to enhance safety features within the schools. This includes proper support for both staff and students to meet the increasing need for managing our students social/emotional requirements. If the state properly funds Auburn after years of short-changing us, this will be less of a hardship for taxpayers. Additionally, a focus at this time should be on closing and supporting pandemic-related learning gaps, while continuing to address chronic absenteeism.

Why did you decide to run for school board?

After finishing my first term, I am proud of the steps we have taken to address the state’s chronic underfunding of our district. For the first time in many years, we saw additions of positions and programming instead of layoffs and cuts. I would like to continue to support this endeavor. I am running for school board to continue to contribute to a positive and equitable educational experience for our children.

