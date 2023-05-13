Polling: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Casey Park, Owasco and Seward elementary schools and Auburn Junior High School. Polling locations may have changed due to legislative and election redistricting. People are asked to call (315) 255-8850 or (315) 255-8822 or go to the district's online link to look up polling places by street address.

Proposed budget: $100,268,805 ... +11.06%

Estimated tax levy: +1.99%

Tax cap: Below tax cap, simple majority needed for approval

Special ballot propositions: None

School board candidates (three three-year seats available):

Francis "C.J." Calarco

Age: 38

Family: Married

Town of residence: Auburn

Education: Master's degree, Le Moyne College

Elected office and community service experience: One year member of Auburn school board

Top three priorities:

1. Bullying and Behavior. Addressing bullying and behavior at all schools is very important to me and a top priority.

2. Maintaining facilities that we can be proud of.

3. Adding pathways for graduation.

Why did you decide to run for the school board?

Winning the one year term in 2022 has allowed me to get my feet wet but not allowed me to accomplish many goals. My main goal is always a student centered approach towards educational theory as the students are the most important part of the district. Being a lifelong Auburn resident I am very passionate and proud of my city and hope to continue making an impact in the community.

Dr. Eliezer "Eli" Hernandez

Age: 50

Family: Married; two children, 14 and 16

Town of residence: Town of Owasco

Education: Doctorate in education, executive leadership, St. John Fisher College, 2020; Certificate of advanced study, school district administrator, school administrator/supervisor, Le Moyne College, 2009 ; master's degree in education, State University of New York College at Oswego, 1999; bachelor's degree in music, state university of New York College at Oswego, 1996

Elected offices and community service experience: Elected board member of the Auburn Enlarged City School District for four consecutive terms; elected the Auburn School District Board of Education Vice President twice; elected secretary (one term) and Spanish language delegate (three consecutive terms) of the New York State Association for Bilingual Education; elected president of the Auburn/Cayuga County Branch of the NAACP for seven consecutive terms; elected president of the national organization for Phi Iota Alpha Latin-American Fraternity, Inc. for one term; elected president of the Iota Chapter of Phi Iota Alpha Fraternity, Inc. for four consecutive years; elected President NUESTRA ESPERANZA, the Latino student union for two consecutive years.

Top three priorities:

1. Address chronic absenteeism in the district. If students are not in class, they are not learning. The district and its resources must engage with parents and the community in conversations and in taking action to support our student’s education. A lot can still be done to decrease chronic absenteeism in our district. The board of education must make this a priority.

2. Revise the Auburn Enlarged City School District Student Code of Conduct to address the evolving behaviors in the district. The current code of conduct does not address all the issues taking place. Behaviors have increased, and the district code of conduct remains the same, with minimum accountability for some students.

3. Create a districtwide parent council that engages every school community. Parents have an important role in their child’s education. The district must better engage parents through planned activities, tough conversations, and forums where the board of education, district staff, and parents become think partners in creating an educational experience for all our students. A district parent council led by the district’s parents is an important step in tackling chronic absenteeism and bullying.

Why did you decide to run?

During his tenure on the school board, Hernández has actively participated in the process of selecting two superintendents, passed eleven school budgets, and served on the long-range planning committee, audit committee, and policy committees. He served as vice president of the board for two years. As a policy committee member, he ensured that outdated policies were reviewed and updated. He challenged the district to update all policies and train all stakeholders on policies that impact their day-to-day work. His decision to run for a fifth term on the school board is based on the remaining critical work - chronic absenteeism and student code of conduct. The Student Code of Conduct needs to be revised, and the staff needs support in addressing these behaviors. The board of education must closely examine and verify the work in the district and ensure the goals are met. To accomplish this, the district and board of education need to go beyond the day-to-day operations and engage in strategic planning with all stakeholders about chronic absenteeism and the student code of conduct. In 2023, the Auburn Enlarged City School District continues to face challenges. The board of education and the district must continue to find innovative ways to be fiscally responsible while holding Albany accountable for their fair and equitable share. The COVID19 pandemic has shed light on the inequities the district faces. Like districts nationwide, Auburn has seen an increase in chronic absenteeism and student misconduct. Nonetheless, the district can address these obstacles by engaging parents and community members. As the board of education prepares for a new superintendent search, it must find innovative ways to ensure all students and staff are equipped with the proper tools to support student learning. As a community leader, parent, educator, and administrator, Hernández provides a diverse perspective that can assist the district’s growth.

Freddie Wilson III

Age: 42

Family: Married; two children

Town of residence: Auburn

Education: Bachelor's degree in community and human services from SUNY Empire State.

Elected office and community service experience: I have served on the Human Rights Commission board of directors, Booker T. Washington Community Center board of directors, the NAACP board of directors, the Auburn Sports Boosters in the past and I am currently residing on the Helping Empower Local People Recovery Associates board of directors.

Top three priorities:

1. Provide teachers with more support to help our children be successful in school.

2. Look to partner with community resources for the betterment of our children.

3. Provide more resources to the special education department, by adding more support positions.

Why did you decide to run for school board?

I decided to run for the Auburn school board, because my oldest daughter is going to be a senior in the fall of 2023. And myself and my family both thought it would be good to run for the Auburn school board, since I have always felt that the teachers coaches, guidance counselors, principals and other Auburn school district workers have always been a big part of the young man and father I am today. So, by being on the school I would be giving back to our community in which I feel helped my single hard working mother raise me.