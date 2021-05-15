Auburn Enlarged City School District

It is evident I have a vested interest in the Auburn School District’s education system, because I have four children who attend. I believe that we can not be complacent when it comes to the educational needs of our children. It goes without saying that the success of our students has a direct correlation to the strength and support of the BOE. I have been the owner of small businesses within the city for over 26 years. I too had to adjust to last year's shutdowns and pauses. I am empathetic to the financial burdens our community has had to endure and will work to ensure balanced attention for the community and district. I decided to run for the AECSD Board of Education because I believe that I have the characteristics a member should possess. I am even-tempered so I will listen to all perspectives. I am willing to collaborate and put forth the necessary work to achieve set goals. I have a genuine interest in creating a fiscally sound budget that does not deter from, but rather supports, the implementation of policies that will aid in the success of our students. Lastly, I am appreciative of the teacher’s union endorsement, and I would like to clarify that I am not “beholden” due to this. My obligation will revolve around assuring the best education for our students and improving district achievement as a whole.