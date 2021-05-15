Auburn Enlarged City School District

Proposed budget: $83,861,951 ... +3.89%
Estimated tax levy: +2.85%
Tax cap: At cap, simple majority needed for approval
Special ballot propositions: None
School board candidates (three three-year seats available):
Matteo Bartolotta
Age: 47
Family: Married; four grown children, ages 12-23
Residence: Sennett
Education: High school diploma, Port Byron High School
Elected office and community service experience: Salvation Army Thanksgiving Dinner, local food pantries, volunteering for Auburn sports fundraising pasta dinners.
Top three priorities:
1. To continue to put our students and their education first and foremost; at the same time continue our fiduciary obligation to the students, families and all who pay taxes in the district.
2. Continue to fight, at all levels, for more funding out of NY state's foundation aid, or at least receive a fair and equitable portion as compared to local regional schools that are in similar situations as Auburn school district.
3. 2020 was an unprecedented year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although I commend the administration for the work they did under the circumstances, I do believe that we need to critically look at the areas where improvement and/or further adjustments need to be made or considered in the event we, as a district, are challenged by such circumstances in the future.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
It is evident I have a vested interest in the Auburn School District’s education system, because I have four children who attend. I believe that we can not be complacent when it comes to the educational needs of our children. It goes without saying that the success of our students has a direct correlation to the strength and support of the BOE. I have been the owner of small businesses within the city for over 26 years. I too had to adjust to last year's shutdowns and pauses. I am empathetic to the financial burdens our community has had to endure and will work to ensure balanced attention for the community and district. I decided to run for the AECSD Board of Education because I believe that I have the characteristics a member should possess. I am even-tempered so I will listen to all perspectives. I am willing to collaborate and put forth the necessary work to achieve set goals. I have a genuine interest in creating a fiscally sound budget that does not deter from, but rather supports, the implementation of policies that will aid in the success of our students. Lastly, I am appreciative of the teacher’s union endorsement, and I would like to clarify that I am not “beholden” due to this. My obligation will revolve around assuring the best education for our students and improving district achievement as a whole.
Rachel Czyz
Age: 47
Family: Married; six children, ages 9-19
Residence: Owasco
Education: Bachelor’s in education.
Elected office and community service experience: For the past decade I have volunteered in the community working with children. I have led and been on teams that have provided food, clothing and necessary items to those in need.
Top three priorities:
1. I believe the district’s top priority should be returning all the students to the classroom for in-person learning five days a week. Focus must be on getting our children academically caught up. Mental health concerns are on the rise for our kids and I think that must be an immediately prioritized focus as well. We need to make sure our children are academically caught up while addressing their physical and emotional health.
2. We need to focus on a fiscally responsible budget, ensuring we are receiving proper funding, while maintaining a fiscally responsible budget without creating undue tax burden for the community.
3. School safety must be another priority. We need to continually support upgrades to our buildings that provide optimal safety, while providing all the necessary trainings to our teachers and building staff on schools safety.
Why did you decide to run for school board?:
I considered a future run for the school board knowing my love for children, my passion for education and my desire to see AECSD offer the best to our students and families. I considered a run sooner knowing that my voice, and many other parents’ voices, were not being heard this last year. I decided to run when I saw that there are five out of nine board members who do not have children in the school district and three of those five are running for re-election. It has been my life’s calling to fight for the best for children and families and it became apparent to me that this is exactly what Auburn needs on the board. It is time for a change. I want to be a voice that keeps children at the focus of every decision; a voice that is willing to stand up for what is best for the families of our district; a voice that will fight for fiscal responsibility; a voice for consistent and common-sense curriculum; a voice that will prioritize school safety. I decided that it is time for parents, with children in the district, to have a louder voice on the school board.
Nate Garland
Age: 48
Family: Married; two children, ages 9 and 11
Residence: Auburn
Education: Juris Doctor, William Mitchell College of Law
Elected office and community service experience: Prior public service as an assistant district attorney for Cayuga County.
Top three priorities:
1. Take the necessary budgetary measures to effectuate smaller classrooms.
2. Safeguard and strengthen the fiscal health of the district.
3. A full return to instruction in "special" courses like music, library and art.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I believe that the AECSD has failed to provide a free and appropriate education for all students. This is not the fault of hardworking teachers, support staff or even building principles, in my experience. Rather, in my opinion, the failure rests solely at the feet of high level school administration, who, through short-sighted budgetary decisions, have allowed class sizes to balloon to an unacceptable level. I hope to change this mindset and focus on measures which will lower classroom size, to the benefit of students and teachers alike.
Salvatore "Sam" Giangreco
Age: 71
Family: Married; six grown children
Residence: Auburn
Education: Attended Cayuga County Community College
Elected office and community service experience: 16 years, Auburn board of education member; 21 years, Auburn Planning Board; 21 years, Emerson Park Commission
Top three priorities:
1. Ensuring that each child receives the highest quality education available by providing the staff, tools and all necessary resources to obtain that goal.
2. Providing secure, safe, environmentally up-to-date and clean buildings contributing to a healthy learning atmosphere.
3. Increasing the graduation rate for all children and also encouraging locations in the skills fields in conjunction with BOCES such as carpentry, plumbing and electrical, etc. And also encouraging parental and community involvement in all efforts to attain success for all of students within the school district while being fiscally responsible. I believe now more than ever our children need resources and guidance that they have unfortunately lost because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
With my experience of being an incumbent for the past 12 years I feel I am qualified to help make decisions to bring our children up to speed quickly and effectively. The success of our children to me is paramount. I have also chaired the facilities committee for the past six years, being heavily involved in the capital project presently underway in the district. Five buildings will be under construction during the summer to provide safe and secure entrances to these buildings and provide a welcoming atmosphere to all the children. With my expertise regarding all buildings I would like to see the completion this summer in its entirety. On a personal note I worked for the district for 35 years and served on the school board for the past 12. I care deeply about our children's success and the community pride. So once again I am asking for your support to help me continue working for our Auburn children. I have tried to do my best for this community.
Patrick Mahunik
Age: 46
Family: Married; five children, ages 13-22
Residence: Auburn
Education: Certificate of advanced study in public school administration, SUNY College at Cortland
Elected office and community service experience: Twelve years as a county Legislator; president of Auburn CYO; founding member of the AFD St. Baldrick's event; member of the Cayuga Community College Board of Trustees, board member of the Cayuga Action Program.
Top three priorities:
1. Improving student learning and engagement. We need to create an innovative learning environment where all students are excited to learn, attend school regularly and reach their full potential.
2. Fiscal responsibility. In a time where additional funds are coming into the district we need to manage them wisely and create programs and positions that are sustainable. These positions and programs need to be innovative and truly ensure that all students are ready for the next step in their life.
3. Engaging our community. The Auburn Enlarged City School District needs to continually engage the community in dialogue about progress, concerns and ideas for improving every aspect of education and operations. Community input is imperative to its success.
Why did you decide to run for school board?:
As a graduate of the Auburn Enlarged Central School District, professional educator and a lifelong advocate for our youth it seems that my wide array of experiences could be beneficial to our community. I have served 12 years as a county legislator, which has allowed me to grow and learn many things about budgeting, leadership and organizational systems. As a former teacher and current administrator, I believe wholeheartedly that every decision we make should end with the final question, "Is this what's best for kids?" Our students are the future and they deserve the best facilities, instruction and learning environment. I appreciate what the district has done for myself and my children and I am eager to support it as a board member in a manner that will uphold its high standards and commitment to excellence in all areas.
Ian Phillips
Age: 37
Family: Married
Residence: Owasco
Education: Alfred University, BA; teaching certificate, University of Michigan
Elected office and community service experience: Current Auburn school board member; chair, Cayuga County Democratic Committee; former board member, Auburn Education Foundation & IGNITE; Teach for America, Detroit 2009-2012
Top three priorities:
1. Lowering class sizes.
2. Expanding offerings in art, music, civics and media literacy.
3. Expanding offerings in both vocational and advanced STEAM career pathways.
Why did you decide to run for school board?:
I originally ran for board because I was concerned about the drastic cuts made in our district and the state's overemphasis on flawed tests. I am focused on fixing the broken state funding formula so that our students get what they deserve. We've made great progress in raising awareness and putting pressure on elected officials in Albany. I am proud to say that this year's state budget was the first year in many where we did receive a fair share. In addition, we advocated for a $275,000 grant from Senator Mannion to pay for the SRO program, which will be a big boon to our district. I am running again to continue and finish this work and help see that these funds are put to good use for our students.
Kathleen Rhodes
Age: Did not provide
Family: Married; two grown children
Residence: Auburn
Education: Masters of science in education, Nazareth College; certificate of advanced studies, SUNY Cortland
Elected office and community service experience: I have been on the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education for nine years. During that time, I served as vice president for four years and president for two years, and I also chaired the Curriculum and Instruction Committee, Policy Committee, and Scholarship Committee. I served as the board representative for the Auburn Education Foundation for two years. I was a board link for Seward Elementary, Genesee Elementary, Cayuga Centers, and Auburn High School, and I have attended numerous functions held throughout the district.
Top three priorities:
1. Provide teachers, administrators and staff the professional development to support the needs of our students coming back to school. The effects of this pandemic are far reaching. Academic, social-emotional and mental health needs are a priority.
2. Provide all students a quality education that prepares them to compete in a highly diverse, technology-based, collaborative world.
3. To ensure diversity, equity and inclusion in our schools. All students and employees should feel welcomed, valued, respected and safe regardless of social and ethnic backgrounds, gender, sexual orientation, disability, looks, expression of ideas, etc., without fear of intimidation from others.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I am a 1971 graduate of Auburn High School. As a teacher and administrator, I have experienced many changes in education. Education has not only been my career for 35 years, but it is also my passion. As a former teacher aide, speech therapist, special education teacher, and administrator, I have learned to work with various groups of people. Schools and education are continually changing, and with the addition of social media and the pandemic, it has certainly been a challenge to keep up with the changes. Our students, teachers and staff need support. Professional development for teachers to teach and mentor students, as well as identify and support students who have social-emotional and mental health needs, is a priority. Education is multifaceted; it is not just reading, writing and math. It has interwoven strands of technology, problem solving, discussion of issues, consensus and the ability to work as a team in the curriculum. Students need these skills to be prepared to face the workforce or further their education in college. Being an educator, I will continue to be a voice for a strong educational system for our district as well as fiscally responsible to our community.
Isabelle Wellauer
Age: 46
Family: Married; four children, ages 2-18
Residence: Sennett
Education: Bachelor’s degree from Ohio University; licensed to practice massage, certified as a yoga instructor and holistic nutrition practitioner.
Elected office and community service experience: I own a small business offering yoga and massage therapy. I volunteer with Rescue Mission, Salvation Army and as a family we are very involved in serving our community through our church.
Top three priorities:
1. It is imperative we devote the time, energy and resources into bringing our students and teachers back into the classroom and catching them up academically. The children are in critical need of emotional and mental health restoration. Of equal importance is getting them re-integrated into sports and extracurricular activities which will motivate and encourage their desire to move ahead in a positive direction. The board of education faces a challenging task ahead as many of our students have fallen very far behind and have been disengaged in their schooling. A creative, out-of-the-box approach is desperately needed.
2. Establishing a balanced budget that prioritizes students while respecting the district tax payers. Efficiency is key as I take any proposed tax increase very seriously. School boards have a fiduciary duty and must be held accountable by its tax payers. I do not support an additional tax burden on our district families without putting forth every effort to find alterative options. Our current proposed budget should have been implemented without the proposed 2.85% tax increase. This has been an extremely challenging year for all district residents. The better option in this challenging year would have been to utilize the general fund along with the $12 million stimulus package to present a 0% increase while offering a responsible and balanced budget. Our district families deserve no less as a token of appreciation for the hard work they've done in this challenging year.
3. Community involvement. The board of education would be more successful in its endeavors with increased input and support from the community it seeks to serve. As we work towards strengthening the bridge between the board and district families, I also see a need to strengthen the bridge between the board and our administration. If elected, I hope to bring back professional decorum to this board and cultivate an environment where the varying perspectives and input from all members would be heard, valued and respected as we are unified in one common goal: the betterment of our public school system as a WHOLE.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
My children are my inspiration. Walking alongside my daughter Lea as she served this past year as a student representative, has given me an entirely new appreciation for the burden of responsibility carried by our board of education. There are many challenges ahead and I feel passionately that our board and community are in need of fresh perspectives, creative approaches and new strategies. We need a strong voice for our children and families, one who will stand firm in putting their needs at the top of the priority list. It is my belief that our BOE would be more productive in finding solution-oriented strategies if it were more balanced and had members who each contributed equally, working together as a team for our schools.