Auburn Enlarged City School District

Elected office and community service experience: I currently serve as an Auburn school board member where I am the chair of the Policy Committee and I sit on the Curriculum Development and Scholarship Committees. I am very involved in my community as an activist and child advocate. I currently sit on the Booker T. Washington Community Center’s board as its president, I am the 1st Vice President of the Auburn Chapter of the NAACP, I am a human rights commissioner, I serve on board for the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace, and I served the Cayuga County Human Services Board.

1. Our main priority must be advocating for fair funding from the state. It is no secret that Auburn has received inadequate state funding. We are now hearing Governor Cuomo say to expect a 20% reduction in aid. That would devastate this district. The past three years we have had to make staffing cuts and programmatic changes that had a profound impact on the way in which our children are educated. Our cuts have reduced teaching staff resulting in increasing the number of students in each classroom. That is not a proficient way to educate. Every year we ask our teachers to take on more responsibilities as their resources decline. With proper funding these issues become things of the past and we can appropriately take care of our children’s social and emotional needs while they are in and out of our care. Prior to the COVID-19 crisis we were in a position in our district to add social worker’s to help address the growing needs of our children however, that is not a plan we can put in place and the our children are the ones who suffer. Our children continue to receive the short end of the stick. I say all of this because our top concerns in this district are all related to our inadequate funding from the state.