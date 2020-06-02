Proposed budget: $80,725,559 ... +2.3%
Estimated tax levy: +1.67%
Tax cap: At cap, simple majority needed for approval
Special ballot propositions: Proposition for a designated high school senior to serve as an ex officio member of the board of education and participate in board discussions. The student wouldn't have voting power or be able to executive session.
School board candidates (three three-year spots available):
Eli Hernandez
Age: 47
Family: Married; two children, ages 11 and 13
Residence: Town of Owasco
Education: Doctorate in education, executive leadership, St. John Fisher College, 2020; certificate of advanced study, school district administrator, school administrator/supervisor, Le Moyne College, 2009; master's degree in education, State University of New York College at Oswego, 1999; bachelor's degree in music, State University of New York College at Oswego, 1996.
Elected office and community service experience: Elected board member of the Auburn Enlarged City School District for two terms; elected president of the Auburn/Cayuga County Branch of the NAACP for six consecutive terms; elected President of the National Organization for Phi Iota Alpha Latin-American Fraternity, Inc. one term; elected President of the Iota Chapter of Phi Iota Alpha Fraternity, Inc. for four consecutive years; elected President NUESTRA ESPERANZA, the Latino Student Union for two consecutive years.
Top three priorities:
1. The first priority for the board of education must be to continue to explore ways to be fiscally responsible by efficiently and innovatively using all available resources within the district and community. During my last campaign, I spoke of the creation of an advocacy committee that can address the fiscal inequities of our district. The committee was formed and made many strides in bringing to light the districts' needs. We must continue this advocacy and work together to ensure we are providing our students with the best education while being responsible to our taxpayers.
2. Provide equitable educational opportunities and experiences for all learners. This would enhance student achievement and promote educational excellence by closing the achievement gap in our district and improving the graduation rates for all subgroups.
3. The third priority is to enhance the safety and security of all students, staff, and district personnel by ensuring their personal safety as well as the use of technology to effectively and efficiently support student success in the 21st century.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
During my tenure on the school board, I have actively participated in the process of selecting two (2) superintendents, passed eight (8) school budgets, and have served on the Long Range Planning Committee, Audit Committee, and Policy Committees. As a policy committee member, I ensured that outdated policies were reviewed and updated as well as challenging the district to update all policies and train all stakeholders on policies that impact their day-to-day work.
My decision to bid for a fourth term on the school board is based on the fact that the work is not complete. Clearly, the school board and the administration need to do a better job of communicating with the community the challenges of the district and providing a rationale for the decisions made. We would do this by having public discussions to better inform our stakeholders of the challenges and successes of the district. The board of education needs to closely examine and verify the work that is being done across the district, set goals, and begin to create a strategic three to five-year plan. To accomplish this, you need district and board leadership to go beyond the day-to-day operations and engage in strategic planning with all stakeholders.
In 2020, the Auburn Enlarged City School District continues to face challenges. We must continue to find innovative ways to be fiscally responsible while holding Albany accountable for their fair and equitable share. The COVID-19 Pandemic has shed more light on the inequities our district faces. Like districts across the state, Auburn has seen a major decrease in funding while experiencing an increase in supporting student's socioemotional needs. Now more than ever, we must come together to find innovative ways to ensure all students and staff are equipped with the proper tools to support student learning. As a community leader, parent, educator, and administrator, I provide a diverse perspective that can assist in the growth of our district.
Patrick Mahunik
Age: 45
Family: Married; five children, ages 12-21
Residence: Auburn
Education: Certificate of advanced studies in public school administration from Cortland College.
Elected office and community service experience: I proudly served as a Cayuga County Legislator for 12 years. Over the course of my service I served as Minority Leader, Chairman of Health and Human Services, Chairman of Judicial and Public Safety, Chairman of Ways and Means, Deputy Chairman and was selected as Chairman of the Cayuga County Legislature in 2018. In my roles as Chairman of the Legislature and Chairman of the Ways and Means committee I was directly involved in developing and overseeing the Cayuga County budgets of up to 150 million dollars and regularly collaborated with other local, state and federal elected officials.
I have also served on numerous boards, including the Cayuga/Seneca Action Agency Programs, president and coach of Auburn CYO basketball for many years, and the Cayuga Community College Board of Trustees.
Top three priorities:
1. Student learning — We need to continue existing programs and support the creation of innovative programs to ensure all kids have the opportunity to learn in a manner that suits their needs.
2. Fiscal responsibility — The board's job is to oversee the budget and work with the administration to ensure public funds are expended in a manner that has the most powerful impact on student learning.
3. Social/emotional well-being — Our students are facing many issues and we need to work with administration to ensure the appropriate support systems are in place.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I have decided to continue my dedication to local public service and, more importantly, to the youth of our area, and seek a seat on the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education. My life has been dedicated to my kids and the youth of this community. I feel that this position would allow me to continue serving that population. I am a proud graduate of Auburn High School, and I reside in the city of Auburn with my wife, Amy, and our five children. Our two oldest, Matthew (21) and Patrick (19) have also graduated from Auburn High School; and our three youngest, Connor (17), Ryan (15), and Emma (12) are current students at AECSD. I hold a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Education and a Certificate of Advanced Study in School Building and School District Leadership.
I have been an educator for 23 years. I began my career as a middle school Social Studies teacher and then transitioned as a school administrator for the last 12 years where I have worked in the BOCES and local public school systems. During my tenure I worked collaboratively with teachers to create Central New York’s first project-based learning school, Innovation Tech, at Onondaga-Cortland-Madison BOCES. After working at OCM BOCES I shifted to working in nearby public schools where I have continued to team up with teachers, other staff, students and families to develop programs that ensure success for all students. I am currently the acting Director of Secondary Education at Newfield Central School District.
Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson
Age: 45
Family: Married; two grown children
Residence: Auburn
Education:Ed.D. in executive leadership from St. John Fisher
Elected office and community service experience: I currently serve as an Auburn school board member where I am the chair of the Policy Committee and I sit on the Curriculum Development and Scholarship Committees. I am very involved in my community as an activist and child advocate. I currently sit on the Booker T. Washington Community Center’s board as its president, I am the 1st Vice President of the Auburn Chapter of the NAACP, I am a human rights commissioner, I serve on board for the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace, and I served the Cayuga County Human Services Board.
Top three priorities:
1. Our main priority must be advocating for fair funding from the state. It is no secret that Auburn has received inadequate state funding. We are now hearing Governor Cuomo say to expect a 20% reduction in aid. That would devastate this district. The past three years we have had to make staffing cuts and programmatic changes that had a profound impact on the way in which our children are educated. Our cuts have reduced teaching staff resulting in increasing the number of students in each classroom. That is not a proficient way to educate. Every year we ask our teachers to take on more responsibilities as their resources decline. With proper funding these issues become things of the past and we can appropriately take care of our children’s social and emotional needs while they are in and out of our care. Prior to the COVID-19 crisis we were in a position in our district to add social worker’s to help address the growing needs of our children however, that is not a plan we can put in place and the our children are the ones who suffer. Our children continue to receive the short end of the stick. I say all of this because our top concerns in this district are all related to our inadequate funding from the state.
2. Secondly, we need to address the lack of diversity in the composition of our district employees. Our Black and Brown children need role models that “look like them”.
3. Lastly, we need to focus on our graduation rate and pathways.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I decided to run for re-election to the Auburn school board because It has been an honor to serve this community and sit in a position where I can impact immediate change for our children and district employees. I believe my work is not complete and it would be a privilege if I could help the district navigate what is probably one of the biggest crises we have faced. I will continue to advocate for our children, teaching and support staff, ask the tough unpopular questions, and vote with our district's mission and vision in mind.
Joseph Sheppard
Age: 40
Family: Married; two children, ages 10 and 12
Residence: Auburn
Education: MPA from George Mason University. Currently enrolled at SUNY Albany pursuing a MED in curriculum development and instructional technology.
Elected office and community service experience:
I currently serve as the vice president of the Auburn School Board where I sit on the Facilities Committee, Scholarship Committee, and am the liaison to the CNY School Boards Association. I am very involved in the community having served as the cub master for Scout Pack 11, assists Boy Scout Troop 11, am involved with the Auburn Rotary Club, and serve on the boards of the Auburn Players Community Theatre, Cayuga County Arts Council, Harriet Tubman Boosters, and the Literacy Volunteers of Cayuga County.
Top three priorities:
Our main priority must be advocating for funding from the state, everything builds from there. For many years, Auburn has received inadequate state funding. Now Governor Cuomo is telling us to expect a 20% reduction in aid. How? Auburn’s students cannot afford this. Every year we have had to make cuts that result in a lack of social and emotional supports for our children, manageable class sizes for our teachers, and administrative support. We must fight for our funding. Our children deserve it. With funding, we can address the social and emotional needs of our students. Many students come to school every day in crisis. The district must add additional social workers, mental health professionals, and counselors to support the social and emotional needs of our most fragile students. Finally, class sizes in both the elementary and secondary schools. We have class sizes of 24 and 25 in some of our elementary schools and could fast be approaching truly unmanageable numbers in the secondary levels. We need to hire additional teachers at the secondary levels and explore the reorganization of our K-6 system to allow for the equalization of our class sizes.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I decided to run for re-election to the Auburn school board because I have unfinished work to do. When I first ran, my goal was simple. Work to provide the same great opportunities that I had as a student here. Reflecting upon that however, I am no longer interested in providing the same opportunities, I want them to be better. I intend to continue to fight for the members of this community, to continue to advocate for our students, faculty, and staff. I intend to continue working to protect and improve the music and arts offerings in our district. To continue to work with our faculty, staff and administrators to envision new ways forward for all of our children. Ensuring that every child in Auburn has a pathway forward to success, regardless of whether or not they are a star athlete, the tiniest bass drum player in the marching band, or the shy girl trying to find her place. All of our students deserve to be at the forefront of decisions providing educational opportunities that engage, excite, and inspire. We are entering uncertain times and I want to work to lead the district through them.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!