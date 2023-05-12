The Auburn Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating 13-year-old Kiley Deuel-Murray.

It is believed that she voluntarily left her residence on Owasco Street in Auburn during the overnight hours of Monday, May 8, into Tuesday, May 9. She was last seen at a residence on Church Street in Auburn on May 9 and reportedly left that residence on foot at around 8:30 p.m.

In a news release, police said that the missing girl is 4 feet, 10 inches tall, 110 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a colorful shirt, shorts, black/blue Nike shoes and carrying a light pink backpack.

The APD said that she is known to frequent Hoopes Park, Fort Hill Cemetery, and the playground at Herman Avenue Elementary School. Anyone who sees Kiley or knows where she is is asked to contact the Auburn Police Department at (315) 253-3231 and press 1 at the prompt. Callers may remain anonymous.