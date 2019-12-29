One of 2018's biggest local stories, that Auburn was selected as the Central New York region winner in the state's $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative, spilled over into 2019 as the local planning committee formed to nominate projects for funding finished its work and sent a final list to the state in the spring.
On July 30, the official word from the state finally came out. A total of 13 projects would get a share of the funds. Some of the biggest winners included the following:
West End Arts Campus: $1.9 million. Sponsored by the Schweinfurth Art Center and the Cayuga Museum, this project will develop the two properties into an arts campus that would create a west-end gateway to the rest of downtown.
Shared Public Services Facility: $1.2 million. Backed by the city and Cayuga County, this project will relocate the Auburn Fire Department to a complex on Seminary Street that could also offer space for certain county agencies.
State Street Event Plaza: $1 million. This city-supported project would transform a vacant lot into a public gathering area where community activities could be held.
Nick's Ride 4 Friends: $940,000. Supported by Nick's Ride 4 Friends, this project will rehabilitate a vacant structure at 13 Chapel St. for the nonprofit's use.