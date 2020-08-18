Auburn school board workshop tonight to include reopening update

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education will provide an update on its school reopening plan at a public workshop Tuesday night.

The workshop will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, in the Auburn High School library. Social distancing and face masks will be required.

District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said Tuesday afternoon that the strategy for implementing the district's plans for the fall semester will be addressed at the workshop.

Pirozzolo said he will talk about that with the board after he is finished with the virtual reopening discussion with parents of Seward Elementary students at 6 p.m. via the video conferencing platform Zoom. The meeting with Seward parents is the first in a series this week for families in each of the district's seven school buildings.

Tonight's board workshop was originally scheduled to discuss other topics, and those will still be addressed.