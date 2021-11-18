Auburn teen sentenced to prison for 2019 murder

Two years after the shooting death of an Auburn man on the city's west side, one of the people convicted in the killing was sentenced Thursday to a prison term that could include life in prison.

Lucciano Spagnola, one of four defendants charged with murder in connection with the killing of 36-year-old Joshua Poole at 8 Delevan St. on Nov. 15, 2019, was sentenced to 17 years to life in prison.

Cayuga County Court Judge Thomas Leone gave the sentence he promised in September when Spagnola, 19, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, as well as less serious charges. It was a plea entered days before a trial was to start.

For the conviction of first-degree attempted robbery, Spagnola was sentenced to 15 years in prison with five years of post-release supervision, and he was given 1 1/3 to 4 years for a fourth-degree conspiracy conviction. All of the sentences are set to run concurrently.

In 2019, the Auburn Police Department identified Spagnola and co-defendant Gage Ashley as the shooters, but Spagnola couldn't be charged with first-degree murder because he was 17 at the time.

Spagnola and Ashley were originally poised to go to trial for their roles in the death in September, but Spagnola pleaded guilty days before jury selection was going to begin. On the second day of jury selection in his trial, Ashley also pleaded guilty. In addition to second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery, fourth-degree conspiracy, Ashley also admitted guilt to first-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence.

Two others were charged in Poole's death. Tyree Anglin leaded guilty in June to first-degree manslaughter, with an expected sentence of 10 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision.

Christian Rivera, the other defendant, was indicted in 2020 on charges that included second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery, fourth-degree conspiracy and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Rivera was not present for the shooting but planned the robbery that resulted in Poole's death, authorities said, alleging he provided money for the masks and gloves to be used for the robbery and provided the 20-gauge shotgun and 9-millimeter handgun used in the robbery. A jury trial date for Rivera has not been set.

Ashley's sentencing was originally meant to be on the same day as Spagnola's. Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said after Thursday's sentencing that Ashley's date was adjourned Dec. 2. She added that a jury trail date for Rivera is still pending.

This story will be updated.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

