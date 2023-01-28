Auburn to hold public hearing on ordinance amendment to city's nuisance laws

Amid local entities expressing concerns over the license status of Auburn-area smoke-related businesses, a city public hearing will be held next month on a proposed ordinance change where businesses that don't have a required official license would be considered public nuisances.

The Auburn City Council held a first reading on an ordinance amending the nuisance chapter of the city code during its meeting Thursday. The possible ordinance, available via the city's website, involves expanding Auburn's definition of a public nuisance to include businesses running an enterprise where a local, state or federal license is required without that business having such authorization. A public hearing on the potential ordinance will be held during the council meeting 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, on the first floor of Memorial City Hall, 24 South St.

Under the proposed ordinance, operating an unlicensed business would be defined as "Operating a business for which a license is required by federal, state or local government without having obtained such a license, or, if such license was initially obtained but has since been revoked or lapsed, operating a business in the absence of such required license."

If passed, the ordinance would repeal sections of the nuisance chapter of the Auburn City Code. Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason told The Citizen that after the hearing, the council is scheduled to vote on the ordinance amendment at its Feb. 16 meeting. Mason said the addition to the city code could be used for enforcement from the Auburn Nuisance Abatement Committee, which is meant to hear about and address property or neighborhood issues, in regard to businesses within Auburn that are required to have a license from the city, Cayuga County, the state or federal governments but don't have one.

"It will give the nuisance abatement committee another tool in enforcing the properties that are problematic for the particular neighborhoods that they are in," he said.

City officials are considering the ordinance amendment at a time when multiple businesses' license statuses have become an issue. The city has expressed concerns regarding a sign at a downtown storefront on 9 Genesee St. in December for unlicensed cannabis business I'm Stuck. I'm Stuck, which has different locations in New York state, but has not opened the Auburn storefront, calls itself a cannabis consulting and marketing firm on its signage but calls itself a dispensary on its website.

The state legalized cannabis with the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act in March 2021, but the state Office of Cannabis Management didn't start licensing dispensaries until November 2022. Because of a lawsuit, no dispensaries were licensed in the central New York region that includes Auburn. Auburn Assistant Corporation Counsel Nate Garland told The Citizen last month the city is "looking at every available legal option" regarding I'm Stuck. David Tulley, the owner of I'm Stuck, defended his business in December, arguing in an interview with The Citizen that I'm Stuck's business modal isn't break any laws and he has sponsored events such as Christmas toy and winter coat giveaways.

Other Auburn-area smoke shops have recently come under local scrutiny. On Jan. 24, the Cayuga County Board of Health approved the suspension of the tobacco licenses for three smoke shops starting Feb. 1, with the period for the suspensions ranging from three months to a year.

Panda Smoke and Vape in Aurelius and Auburn Express Smoke Shop and Auburn Express Smoke Shop Jr., both in Auburn, were determined to have violated state laws against selling flavored vaping products and tobacco products to individuals under 21, the legal age to purchase tobacco products in the state. Each business was also hit with thousands of dollars in fines.