Auburn's Holiday Parade, tree lighting return tonight

The COVID-19 pandemic kept Santa's sleigh off Genesee Street last year, but he and Mrs. Claus will be back for the city of Auburn's 34th annual Holiday Parade and tree lighting this Saturday.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, and travel from the corner of East Genesee and North Fulton streets down Genesee, William and Lincoln streets to its final destination of Memorial City Hall. The parade will feature floats from local businesses and community groups, including several Cayuga County fire departments, "Capt. Jack" Rick Martinez and his pirate ship, characters from Dickens Christmas in Skaneateles and more. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at the end of the parade atop a sleigh on the Healing H'Arts Equestrian Center's float.

The Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District will award cash prizes to the best floats, which will be judged based on creativity, holiday theme, enthusiasm of participants and the ability to identify the float's creators. First prize is $150, second prize is $100 and third prize is $75, and winners will be announced after the parade.

Also following the parade will be the city's annual tree-lighting ceremony on the steps of Memorial City Hall, 25 South St., Auburn.

For more information, visit auburndowntown.org.

