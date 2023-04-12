ALBANY — A new audit scolds the state Office for People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD), concluding the agency failed to ensure sufficient safeguards were in place for vulnerable people residing in state-regulated group homes at the onset of the pandemic.

The audit report, issued by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, highlighted the fact that from March 1, 2020 to April 5, 2022, the agency reported a total of 13,079 COVID-19 cases among people with intellectual/developmental disabilities (IDD).

A total of 657 of those individuals died from their COVID infections. But the audit acknowledged the auditors did not find a causal link between the deaths and the agency's alleged failure to take proactive steps to safeguard group home occupants.

"Our audit found the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities did not issue timely, consistent guidance to the vast majority of their certified group homes," DiNapoli said. "Inconsistent emergency management coordination and oversight put residents, families and staff in harm’s way."

The audit noted people with IDD can face more severe and even deadlier outcomes from COVID-19 exposure due to an elevated prevalence of comorbidities and immune dysfunction among individuals residing in those group homes.

"Congregate living poses special challenges to infection control," the report said.

Responding to DiNapoli's office, a supervisor at OPWDD, Richard Cicero, said while his agency "ultimately agrees" with some of the audit's recommendations, the inquiry triggered "challenges" for staff, coming as it did amid the pandemic.

The comptroller's office, Cicero said, "did not incorporate a meaningful review of the extensive guidance documents OPWDD issued in response to the actual COVID-19 pandemic, dismissing them as 'reactive' instead of assessing their real world and real-time effectiveness at addressing the challenges of the pandemic."

The audit comes less than five months after Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed legislation that sought to require that a study be undertaken on the pandemic's effects on the occupants of adult group homes. Hochul cited budgetary concerns in explaining the veto.

The author of the bill that was vetoed, Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, D-Schenectady, said he is reintroducing the legislation this year, noting it drew overwhelming support in both chambers last year.

Reacting to the audit, Santabarbara called the findings "deeply concerning," adding: "We need to make sure this inadequate emergency management does not happen again in the future."

"Residents of group homes, who often have disabilities, deserve the right to weigh in on how they are being treated," Santabarbara said. "However, the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted a stark failure in communication between residents and the institutions tasked with supporting them."

OPWDD bureaucrats were criticized by the audit team as "uncooperative" for initially balking at requests for data, including statistics related to COVID infections and deaths, the report noted.

"Ultimately, it took several months for OPWDD officials to provide data and access to key personnel to complete our audit tests, including 10 requests over an 8-month period to receive data related to COVID-19 cases and deaths in homes," the report from DiNapoli's office stated.

Cicero said in the OPWDD response that the agency "appreciates" that the audit found the homes it oversees never had staffing below required levels and never ran out of personal protective equipment.

DiNapoli's team was unimpressed with some of the agency's responses to the audit, commenting in its final report: "Rather than being defensive, OPWDD should learn from this experience and examine how it can be more proactive in the future."