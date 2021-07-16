Australia stuns US in pre-Olympic exhibition

LAS VEGAS — Breanna Stewart and her U.S. Olympic teammates aren't panicking, even though they've lost consecutive games for the first time in a decade.

Two days after losing to a team of WNBA All-Stars, the Americans fell to Australia 70-67 on Friday in a pre-Olympic exhibition game.

"There's a standard and the standard is winning and we haven't gotten to that point yet," said Stewart, who scored 17 points for the U.S. "It's frustrating, it's part of the game and part of the process. When we get to Tokyo and get to the Olympics that's when it's really, really crunch time. We're continuing to elevate and get better every day. We'll get to where we want to be."

The U.S. struggled from the outside, missing 16 of its 18 3-point attempts. The Americans, who got together as a team for the first time earlier this week, also had 18 turnovers.

"In the third quarter we turned the ball over and gave Australia too many easy baskets," U.S. coach Dawn Staley said. "We were able to defend when we're in front of them. When we turned the ball over, we weren't able to get back."

It was the first time the U.S. has lost back-to-back games since 2011 in Spain. The Americans had gone 29-2 since then in exhibition games.