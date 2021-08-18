Austrian med student trying to make Giants roster

Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett called the run spectacular, noting Platzgummer made the middle linebacker miss a tackle at the line of scrimmage, and got around a safety to break into the open field.

"For a guy like that to get an opportunity and then take advantage of it like that, it was really fun to see, and I think our players responded accordingly," Garrett said.

Giants coach Joe Judge said everyone on the team likes "Sandro."

"These guys in the program he's in, as far as some of the overseas players, it's always a different path for these guys, a different background," Judge said. "I think these guys understand and recognize he's far away from home."

Platzgummer is in the NFL's International Player Pathway Program, which was restarted in 2016 as the "Undiscovered" program and changed to the IPPP the following year. It initially ran from 2004-09 to increase the number of non-American and Canadian players in the league. Teams get a special exemption in training camp for an extra player and they can keep that player on their practice squad all season, giving them 11 on the list.

This is Platzgummer's second season with the Giants, and he is not just here to be on the practice squad again.