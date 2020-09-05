Authentic wins Ky. Derby, gives Baffert tying 6th victory

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authentic led all the way to win a Kentucky Derby unlike any other, kicking away from heavy favorite Tiz the Law in the stretch and giving Bob Baffert a record-tying sixth victory on Saturday after the trainer’s other entry was a late scratch.

Authentic won by 1 1/4 lengths without the usual crowd of 150,000 on hand at Churchill Downs because of the coronavirus pandemic. The bay colt ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:00.61 under John Velazquez, who won his third Derby.

“I’ve had some great Derby rides, but what that guy did,” Baffert said, gesturing toward Velazquez, who stood socially distanced in the infield winner's circle. “Johnny V. gave him an incredible ride.”

Baffert tied Ben Jones (1938-52) for the most wins by a trainer. Baffert's other wins came in 1997, 1998, 2002, 2015 with eventual Triple Crown winner Justify and 2018.

Sent off at 3-5 as the biggest Derby favorite in 31 years, Tiz the Law stalked Authentic on the outside before challenging at the top of the stretch. But Authentic found another gear and pulled away from the Belmont winner.

“Yes! Yes!” Baffert shouted in the paddock, where he watched on the video screen.