 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Cayuga Community College

Authorities search for missing, vulnerable Cayuga County woman

  • Updated
  • 0
Missing

An alert for a missing vulnerable woman from Meridian has been issued.

Authorities are searching for Wendy Burke, a 71-year-old woman who was last seen on state Route 370 in Meridian at 12:30 p.m. Friday. Burke, who has dementia and may need medical attention, was driving a 2006 yellow Chevrolet Aveo with New York registration JGV-2644.

Burke is white, has long gray hair, is missing some front teeth, is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Authorities did not have a photo of her available.

Anyone who has information that could help locate Burke is asked to call 911 or (315) 253-1222.

0 Comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News