Adrian Avena is the leader in the clubhouse heading to Sunday's championship round of the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour Favorite Fishing Stage Five on Cayuga Lake.

The pro angler picked up 13 scorable fish, with his best five weighting 29 pounds, 6 ounces to lead Saturday's knockout round.

Reigning Bally Bet Angler of the Year Jacob Wheeler was two ounces behind, at 29-4.

Saturday marked a fruitful day for the 40 anglers — 20 from Group A, 20 from Group B — that advanced past the week's qualifying rounds. Fifteen remaining anglers caught at least 25 pounds of bass to begin the weekend.

Avena, in seeking his first career major win, has caught 76 pounds, 6 ounces so far on Cayuga Lake.

“Today was the best smallmouth fishing day of my entire life,” Avena said. “I caught three 6-pounders. This place is incredible. The flogger has done a lot of damage for me this week, as the big key has been finding the fish well off the bank."

Qualifying winners Spencer Shuffield (28-1) and Kevin VanDam (25-15) were also among the 10 anglers that will advance to Sunday's qualifying round.

VanDam, who won the Bassmaster Elite tournament stop on Cayuga Lake in 2016, beat 11th place Anthony Gagliardi by an ounce.

While totals from qualifying rounds are discarded, Avena's haul, along with the nine other remaining anglers, carries over to Sunday.

“I’m definitely going to have to find some new fish tomorrow if I want to win,” Avena said. “I foul-hooked a 5-12 today that I’m hoping I can find tomorrow. I found a 6-6 earlier in the week that’s gone now as well as another 6-pounder that has moved out. There’s fish that are moving out, but also new ones moving in so I hope I can find a big 7-pounder like Wheeler did today. It’s going to be an absolute dog-race, tomorrow."

Overall, 362 bass were caught on Saturday, weighing a total of 1,522 pounds, one ounce.

That includes 83 bass that exceeded five pounds.

Wheeler earned $1,000 for capturing the biggest bass of the day, at seven pounds, five ounces.

Cayuga Lake features 80 of the top professional anglers, with Sunday's champion exiting with a prize of $100,000. The championship round begins at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. Final weigh-ins will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday at Frontenac Park.