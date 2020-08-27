Awkward activism: MLB's uneven response to racial injustice

Phillies manager Joe Girardi passed that along in a phone call to Nationals counterpart Dave Martinez, who said the Nationals would join their opponents in sitting out.

"We're in this together -- this fight for equality and social justice," Girardi said. "In this world, I've always believed, there's two things you can't live without. It has nothing to do with food and water. It's love and hope. And I don't think we're doing a good job in our country giving that to everyone and I think that needs to be the focus here."

A statement from The Players Alliance, which consists of more than 100 current and former Black players, said current players will donate their salaries from Thursday and Friday in "supporting our efforts to combat racial inequality and aid the Black families and communities deeply affected in the wake of recent events."

Baseball has dealt with a slow decline in the number of Black players for decades. In recent seasons, the percentage of Black players has hovered around 8%. For a sport that proudly recognizes Jackie Robinson — who broke MLB's color barrier in 1947 with the Brooklyn Dodgers — the decline has been frustrating for some.