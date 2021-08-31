Báez, Lindor apologize for thumbs-down jab at Mets fans

"I didn't say the fans are bad, I love the fans, but like, I just felt like we were alone," Báez said Tuesday. "The fans obviously want to win, and they pay our salary like everybody says, but like, we want to win, too, and the frustration got to us. And, you know, I didn't mean to offend anybody, and if I offend anybody, we apologize."

Lindor also said the gesture was not explicitly about fans.

"Thumbs down for me means adversity, the adversity we have gone through in this whole time," Lindor said. "Like the negative things, we overcome it, so it's like, 'We did it! We went over it!'

"However, it was wrong, and I apologize to whoever I offended. It was not my intent to offend people."

Báez and Lindor spoke to reporters in front of the Mets' dugout. Lindor was booed by a few fans when he emerged, and two young boys held up thumbs-down signals behind him while he spoke. After Báez concluded his apology, one fan shouted to him "Javy, we just want to win, bro!"

Lindor was booed before his first at-bat and again after laying down a successful sacrifice bunt. Báez was not in the lineup for the resumption of a game postponed by rain in the first inning on April 11 but was likely to play in the nightcap of the unusual doubleheader.