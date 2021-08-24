Babers says Syracuse to start season using 2 QBs

SYRACUSE — Syracuse coach Dino Babers said Tuesday that when the season starts in less than two weeks the Orange will use two quarterbacks — two-year starter Tommy DeVito and dual-threat transfer Garrett Shrader.

"We want to play both guys. We're going to play both guys," Babers said after practice. "I think the biggest thing is that we need to see them both in a game. We need to see production on the field in games. Practice is great, but eventually it comes down to who's making plays in the game. We've just got to see how it goes."

DeVito, a redshirt junior whose experience in the Orange's fast-paced system gives him an advantage, missed the last seven games of 2020 with an injury. Syracuse finished 1-10 and ended up using three other players at the position — fifth-year senior Rex Culpepper and freshmen JaCobian Morgan and Dillon Markiewicz.

In 24 games over three seasons, DeVito is 305 for 520 for 3,479 yards and 27 touchdowns with 10 interceptions but has taken a beating behind an injury-riddled offensive line. Last season he was sacked 20 times in four games before suffering a season-ending leg injury.