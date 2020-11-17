Bach issues gentle plea for Olympians to get vaccinated

TOKYO — As he toured the Athletes Village on Tuesday, IOC President Thomas Bach issued a gentle plea to all competitors to get vaccinated before the Tokyo Olympics — if a vaccine is available.

Bach, who is visiting Tokyo this week for the first time since the Olympics were postponed, again said the vaccine would not be a requirement, but he urged athletes and fans to help protect themselves and others.

"The IOC will appeal to the athletes and other participants — in particular all those who are living here in the village — to have a vaccination," Bach said, wearing a white mask with the Olympic rings on the right side. "But it will be their free decision.

"I'm sure many, many of the athletes and the participants will follow this advice, or maybe don't even need it and will do it on their own."

Bach also said a "reasonable number" of fans should be able to attend the Tokyo Olympics with or without a vaccine. And, before heading to the new $1.4 billion National Stadium in central Tokyo, he said confidently that the postponed games will open on July 23.

Bach was greeted by a few protesters outside the stadium chanting: "Get out IOC. Get out Olympics."