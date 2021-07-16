Back in Phoenix, back to even: Suns, Bucks ready for Game 5

First, the Bucks have to show they can compete in Phoenix. The Suns won both their home games by double digits.

But Milwaukee did a much better job in the next two games making sure it didn't let both of the Suns' star guards get going at the same time. The Bucks forced Booker into a 3-for-14 night in Game 3 and when he bounced back big with 42 points in Game 4, Chris Paul had as many turnovers (5) as baskets while scoring just 10 points.

"Now we are coming back home. We've got to protect home court," Paul said.

"I hate it, but it's that simple. We didn't sweep but one series, so this is what happens in a series. That's why they make it seven games. This is the finals. It's dramatic. We got to protect home court and win the game tomorrow."

Paul is in the NBA Finals for the first time in his 16th season and started with 32 and 23 points in the first two games. He has tailed off since but said he feels fine after revealing he was playing with torn ligaments in his right hand during the Western Conference finals.

"We know what's in front of us," Suns coach Monty Williams said. "You know Chris Paul, I mean, everybody in here has seen him. There's not a person in our locker room that's not expecting him to not come out and play really well the next game."