Backed by 3 HRs, Scherzer leads Dodgers past Mets 4-3

LOS ANGELES — Trea Turner, Albert Pujols and Chris Taylor each homered, and Max Scherzer won for the third time in four starts since being acquired as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the slumping New York Mets 4-3 Saturday.
The surging Dodgers have won nine consecutive games, matching a season-best win streak. Six of those wins have come against the Mets, who have dropped eight of nine overall.
Kenley Jansen pitched a scoreless ninth for his 27th save. He hit Kevin Pillar to lead off the inning, then got Brandon Nimmo to ground out and struck out Jeff McNeil and Pete Alonso.
The Dodgers had a three-run lead through six innings before Alonso hit a two-run home run, his 28th of the season, off reliever Blake Treinen in the seventh.
New York squandered a ripe opportunity in the fifth when it loaded the bases against Scherzer, all with two outs. Scherzer struck out J.D. Davis to end the threat, but it was a taxing 34-pitch inning for Scherzer, whose day was done after that big strikeout.
Nimmo homered for the Mets, a solo shot to right field off Scherzer in the fifth inning. Scherzer allowed just that one run and five hits. He struck out eight and walked one. Nimmo had three hits.
Rich Hill (6-5) allowed three solo homers over five innings, including Pujols' 15th of the season. The 41-year-old Pujols previously homered against the 40-year-old Hill on Aug. 17, 2007. The 14-year, four-day span between consecutive home runs off a pitcher is the third longest in MLB history, according to STATS. The only longer stretches were Carlos Beltran and Bartolo Colon, (15 years, 313 days) and Barry Bonds, Jesse Orosco (14 years, 69 days).
Scherzer (11-4) has allowed five earned runs in 21 1/3 innings (2.11 ERA) since being acquired along with Turner from the Washington Nationals on July 30. The Dodgers have won all four games in which Scherzer has started, including a pair against the Mets.
Turner had three hits.
LINDOR OK WITH CRITICISM: Francisco Lindor says first-year New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was right to criticize his hitting in a tweet this week.
Cohen tweeted Wednesday about his struggling ballclub that "it's hard to understand how professional hitters can be this unproductive." New York has lost seven of eight and ranks 27th in the majors with 459 runs despite a lineup full of proven hitters.
Lindor has been among the bigger disappointments, hitting .228 with 11 homers and a .702 OPS in his first season after being acquired from Cleveland and signed to $341 million, 10-year contract.
"We've been getting that message all year," Lindor told reporters before a game Saturday against the Dodgers. "We haven't really hit all year long. I haven't performed. I haven't done it. Bottom line, I haven't done what I'm here to do when it comes to the offensive side.
"Defense, they can't talk to me. Baserunning, they can't talk to me, either. But offensively, yeah, criticize me. Say whatever. You're right. You're all right. I'm with them. I haven't performed."
Manager Luis Rojas echoed those sentiments when asked if the team has been pressing since Cohen's tweet.
"No, not at all. These guys are working hard," Rojas said. "I made it clear the message was taken properly. The message was to keep working hard and (stay) together. We have a lot of good hitters that haven't been as good as they were in the past and they're working hard to get there.
"The message was, 'We've got to be better.' I don't think they're pressing. I don't think they're anxious because the message was from Steve. I think they took the message the best way they could."
Lindor has been on the injured list with a right oblique strain since July 17 but could return as soon as Sunday.