Bama's Waddle back practicing, status for title game unclear

"I think he's getting back into it," Smith said. "Of course he's going to take some time just for him to get back comfortable with everything, but he looks good to me."

Quarterback Mac Jones agreed. Neither player offered an opinion on whether Waddle would play.

"It'd be really cool," Jones said. "Jaylen has worked really hard to get back on the field and I know he wants nothing more than to play, but I think they're just going to make that decision downstairs.

"But it's his choice, and I feel like in watching him, he looks really good out there. So we'll see what happens."

'GOOD DAY' FOR BUCKEYES

A day after a report raised the possibility of the College Football Playoff championship being delayed because of COVID-19 issues at Ohio State, Buckeyes athletic director Gene Smith told The Associated Press he anticipated the game will go on as scheduled.

"In the COVID world it's day-by-day," Smith said Wednesday. "Today was a good day."