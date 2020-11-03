Banged-up 49ers move ahead without Garoppolo, Kittle

The Niners have several other key players on injured reserve, including edge rushers Nick Bosa and Dee Ford, cornerback Richard Sherman, running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. and center Ben Garland. That has derailed the season for the defending NFC champions.

"I can go to our entire roster on who's not playing and that can be depressing," Shanahan said. "But then I can go through and mention a lot people who are playing that give you a very good chance to win. We got plenty of guys on our team who can help us win games, and that's what our guys plan to do."

This is the second time in three seasons as a starter in San Francisco that Garoppolo will miss significant time with an injury. He went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 3 in 2018 and now will miss a large part of this season.

The Niners made it to the Super Bowl in Garoppolo's one full season as the starter, but there remain questions about his long-term status as the starter in San Francisco.