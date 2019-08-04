COUSINEAU, Barbara J., 65, of Montezuma, passed away Aug. 1, 2019. A Mass will be this Tuesday in St. Mary’s Church, Auburn at a time to be announced. Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
