Barcelona president: Keeping Messi was a 'risky' investment

The Spanish league has prided itself in having some of the stricter economic controls for clubs in Europe, keeping them from overspending and going into heavy debt. With these controls it was able to create a much stable and stronger league in the last few years.

Barcelona's salary cap, which is roughly proportional to 70% of a club's revenue, was expected to be slashed even further this season. Laporta said for every 25 million the club spends on a player, it has to make up 100 million in cap space, which "is not an easy process." He said the club was already at its limit without the Messi contract.

Laporta said new funding recently secured by the league worth 2.7 billion euros ($3.2 billion) would have helped but the club was against the deal because it would have hurt the team's broadcasting rights revenues for the next 50 years.

"We are not going to increase our salary limit by selling our audiovisual rights for the next 50 years," Laporta said. "This decision would have been risky."

League President Javier Tebas contested Laporta's argument and hinted that the new funding, which is also opposed by Real Madrid and still needs to be approved by the majority of the clubs, would be a solution to keep Messi at the club. He said Laporta had been initially in favor of the deal but suddenly changed his mind.