Barcelona unwilling to negotiate Messi departure

MADRID — Barcelona is unwavering in its intention to keep Lionel Messi and will not facilitate his departure.

Spanish media reports said Messi has contacted the club to try to resolve the situation. Barcelona said Saturday that it will not negotiate to allow the Argentina great to depart before his contract ends next year.

Messi is not expected to report to the club on Sunday for scheduled coronavirus testing that is required for the entire squad before training can resume next week, according to Catalan radio RAC1.

Earlier this week, Messi said he wanted to invoke a contract clause that allowed him to leave at the end of last season, but the club said the clause had already expired.

A lengthy legal battle may ensue as the 33-year-old forward is expected to say the clause was valid until the end of the season, which was pushed back because of the pandemic.

Barcelona is not willing to give up on the player, especially not for free. Messi's contract, which ends in June 2021, has a buyout clause of 700 million euros ($830 million). He has been with the club for nearly two decades, leading it to more than three-dozen titles and holding most of its individual records.