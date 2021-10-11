Barkley, Jones injuries have Giants reeling after 5 weeks

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants are battling the deadly B's five games into the season: They're bad and they're banged up.

The Giants (1-4) took their second-worst loss in the Joe Judge tenure dropping a 44-20 decision in Dallas to the NFC East-leading Cowboys on Sunday. New York was beaten in every phase of the game by Dak Prescott and company. The injuries only made it worse.

Running back Saquon Barkley sprained his left ankle early, stepping on the foot of Dallas defensive back Jourdan Lewis. Quarterback Daniel Jones sustained a concussion in a goal-line collision late in the first half. Receiver Kenny Golladay left at halftime with a knee injury, and backup cornerback Rodarius Williams tore an ACL in the second half.

Combine those with major injuries earlier this season to inside linebacker Blake Martinez, center Nick Gates and left guard Shane Lemieux, and this is a team in dire circumstances just more than a month into the schedule.

Backup quarterback Mike Glennon said the Giants can't afford to put their heads down.

"We will put our best foot forward and it is just business as usual," he said. "You have to come back every day, keep fighting, keep working and stick together."

WHAT'S WORKING