Barkley, Newton back as Giants, Pats wrap up joint practices

Jones took the first-team reps with Newton out on Wednesday and had probably his best day of camp.

Newton responded with a solid day Thursday, but Belichick said before practice that he was no closer to naming his starter to begin the season.

"Yeah. I don't have a timetable on that, so I can't tell you," Belichick said. "Not sure exactly how that will go."

Newton tested positive during last season for COVID-19 and could be seen wearing a mask as he trotted onto the field before practice, a requirement of players who have not been fully vaccinated.

He took the first reps of the day with the projected first-team offense during 7-on-7 drills and quickly completed a TD pass in the corner of the end zone to Jakobi Meyers, who beat Rodarius Williams.

Newton only led one 11-on-11 series, but had two solid passes during the drive to set up a short TD run by Damien Harris.

Jones had a difficult initial drive leading the first unit, before capping a long drive with a TD pass to Kendrick Bourne.

Asked if he would be disappointed if he wasn't named the starter against Miami, Jones said he's trying not to worry about that.

"That's beyond my control. I can just control my effort every day. I'm trying. I'm putting in a lot of work. And everyone else is, too," he said. "So, at the end of the day, there should be no drop-off because in the quarterback room something (offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels) always talks about is that standard that we play to in New England and it doesn't matter if you're first string, second string, third string. When you go in, there's a standard. And today I feel like I could have definitely done better with that. ... We've got a lot of work to do."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0