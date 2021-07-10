Barty beats Pliskova at Wimbledon for 2nd Grand Slam title

Good call.

She was at her best at the beginning of each set against the eighth-seeded Pliskova, a 29-year-old from the Czech Republic with a big serve.

Pliskova dropped to 0-2 in major finals; she also was the runner-up at the 2016 U.S. Open.

"I was fighting very hard to make it difficult for her," said Pliskova, a former No. 1 who got choked up during the trophy ceremony and lamented to the capacity Centre Court crowd: "I never cry. Never."

Barty's most significant wobble came in the second set. She led 3-1, gave that break back, then went ahead again and served for the victory at 6-5. But she sailed consecutive forehands long to get broken, then was shaky in the ensuing tiebreaker, ceding it with a double-fault.

But in the first Wimbledon women's final to go three sets since 2012, Barty went up 3-0 in the decider and never relented. It also was the first since 1977 between two participants who never had been that far at the All England Club.

The match was played under a cloud-filled sky and, because of the threat of showers, Barty and Pliskova shared a warmup session under the closed roof at No. 1 Court earlier in the day, standing side-by-side.