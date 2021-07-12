Baseball All-Star Game becomes Greatest Sho on Earth

"I was actually not expecting to be chosen as a pitcher at all," Ohtani said through interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. "It's a huge honor, and I'm going to try my best."

Washington's Max Scherzer, who will become just the sixth pitcher to make four All-Star starts, is in the background because of Ohtani, who leads the majors with 33 home runs and is 4-1 with a 3.49 ERA in 13 starts.

"It would be awesome if I can hit. Right now, I'm 0-for the first half this year," said Scherzer, who is hitless in 30 at-bats.

Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman said he, like others, was pushed at a young age to choose between being a pitcher or position player.

Freeman was astounded back on April 4, when Ohtani pitched a hitless first inning against the Chicago White Sox, homered in the bottom half and went back out to the mound for the second.

"I don't understand how the brain can flip flop from, 'I've got to get three outs and then I've got to go and score a run for myself,'" Freeman said. "Any time he's on the field, you're just amazed that he has the energy — the mental energy — to handle all that, because I watch the guys when they pitch, the game-planning that goes on before the games, and he's game-planning and then having to hit batting practice in the cage."