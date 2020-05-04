Baseball's top salaries would take major hit in shortened season

NEW YORK — Mike Trout and Gerrit Cole aren’t the only major leaguers with a big financial incentive to get back on the field.

While they head a starry quartet that would take in more than $200,000 per game, 65 players would earn at least $100,000 each time their team wins or loses if the pandemic-delayed major league season get under way, according to an analysis of their contracts by The Associated Press.

Most rookies and those making the minimum would get nearly $3,500 each. Every game added to the big league schedule earns players about $24 million in aggregate.

Clubs would benefit, too, with huge revenue streams flowing from regional sports networks and national broadcast contracts. A contentious negotiation is likely if Major League Baseball asks the players’ association to accept salary cuts to compensate for competing in empty ballparks.

“I would need to be fully informed about revenue and things like that before I would decide if I think it’s fair for us to do that,” Washington first baseman Ryan Zimmerman said. “I know the owners make a lot of money. ... We’re in such a unique situation. People want to play. People want to get back on the field.”