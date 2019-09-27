Six years ago, the Toronto Blue Jays drafted Tim Locastro out of Ithaca College.
When he visited Toronto with the Diamondbacks in June, he had a shining moment.
With the bases loaded, Locastro hit a three-run triple to help the Diamondbacks win 8-2.
Six years ago, the Toronto Blue Jays drafted Tim Locastro out of Ithaca College.
When he visited Toronto with the Diamondbacks in June, he had a shining moment.
With the bases loaded, Locastro hit a three-run triple to help the Diamondbacks win 8-2.
Sign up now for our News Alerts email!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.