Diamondbacks 2019 Baseball

This is a 2019 photo of Tim Locastro of the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team. This image reflects the 2019 active roster as of Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, when this image was taken. (AP Photo//Matt York)

 Matt York

Six years ago, the Toronto Blue Jays drafted Tim Locastro out of Ithaca College. 

When he visited Toronto with the Diamondbacks in June, he had a shining moment. 

With the bases loaded, Locastro hit a three-run triple to help the Diamondbacks win 8-2. 

