Bathtub races, parade entertain at Fillmore Days in Moravia

Justin Wells, one of the Arthur and Debra's children, said he grew up in Moravia. He and two of his siblings, Jasmine and Josh, said acknowledging their parents at the race was a family decision.

"This is where we grew up. This is where they moved us when we were kids and this is where we were raised," Justin said. "This is our hometown, everybody knows us here."

"This is our community," Josh added.

Some competitors on racing teams pushed the tub while others would steer, zooming from the starting line to one end of the track before returning to the line to finish their race. Even though each group went separately, the team with the best overall time would be declared the winner.

Before the race, the parade was held, with each team showing off their porcelain treasures one at a time.