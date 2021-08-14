Bathtub races, parade entertain at Fillmore Days in Moravia

MORAVIA — A celebration in Moravia heralded the return of a tradition rarely seen in the 21st century: People furiously pushing bathtubs on wheels.
The centerpiece event of Fillmore Days at the Fillmore Glen State Park in the village Saturday was a bathtub race, a returning favorite for locals and guests alike. Teams separately pushed rigged bathtubs, with wheels and breaks, in two heats. The use of tubs references the hoax that Millard Fillmore, the 13th U.S. president and a Moravia native, installed the first bathtub in the White House.
After being held for decades, the races ended around 2000, when a pedestrian was struck by a bathtub. The races came back in 2019, but the event and the wider celebration weren't held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fillmore Days, organized by the Friends of Fillmore Glen, started on Thursday this year. Saturday's festivities included a parade with the tubs before the races began.
Plenty of families could be seen at the vendors at the park and hanging out near the trail blocked off to serve as the parade route and race track. The events were especially a family affair for the Wells clan. Twenty-five members of the family, both adults and children, contributed to the tub for the "Wells Strong" team. Writing on the tub honored husband and wife Arthur and Debra Wells, who both died within the last two years.
Justin Wells, one of the Arthur and Debra's children, said he grew up in Moravia. He and two of his siblings, Jasmine and Josh, said acknowledging their parents at the race was a family decision.
"This is where we grew up. This is where they moved us when we were kids and this is where we were raised," Justin said. "This is our hometown, everybody knows us here."
"This is our community," Josh added.
Some competitors on racing teams pushed the tub while others would steer, zooming from the starting line to one end of the track before returning to the line to finish their race. Even though each group went separately, the team with the best overall time would be declared the winner.
Before the race, the parade was held, with each team showing off their porcelain treasures one at a time.
With a trail of bubbles rushing out of their rig during the parade, the Schnurr family was a visually distinctive bunch. They wore costumes mashing up a classic monster theme with beach party vibes. Tom Schnurr, for example, donned fur and some make-up to be a werewolf, while wearing some 1900s-style black-and white men's swimwear. His sister, Jackie Schnurr, came as a witch, complete with a broom and hat, while their brother John was Frankenstein's monster. John's wife, Brittany, was a vampire, while their daughter Lena, 4, had on wings to be a bat. Ben Hough, Jackie's son, was wrapped up in black as a necromancer. The idea to have their tub look like a cauldron came from Ben.
The family came up with the monster beach party theme over some weekly Zoom meetings. Tom talked about why the Schnurrs put so much effort into the event.
"Just because it's fun," Tom said, motioning to the various smiling faces scattered across the park. "Look, everybody's having a great time. It's a beautiful thing."
