Bauer placed on leave by MLB following assault allegation

The protection order includes multiple graphic images from the woman who filed the request, according to The Athletic. The woman, in the 67-page ex-parte document, said Bauer assaulted her on two different occasions. Together, the woman said those two incidents included Bauer punching her in the face and body, sticking his fingers down her throat, and strangling her to the point where she lost consciousness multiple times, according to the document.

The alleged assaults described by the woman happened during what she said began as consensual sexual encounters between the two. According to the woman's declaration attached to the request and obtained by The Athletic, she suffered injuries as a result of the second encounter, including two black eyes, a bloodied swollen lip, significant bruising and scratching to one side of her face.

Pasadena, California, police spokesman Lt. Bill Grisafe confirmed the department is looking into accusations of an assault involving Bauer, but provided no additional details. A hearing in Bauer's case is scheduled for July 23.

Jon Fetterolf, one of Bauer's agents, has disputed the allegations. He said Bauer met the woman in April, and the two had "a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated" by the woman.