BC opts out of bowl game to spend Christmas at home

"What we did with COVID was bigger in my opinion than any game we could have won," said coach Jeff Hafley, who was in his first year at BC. "I wish we could play every Saturday. But I don't have to sit in a dorm room by myself."

But Hafley said he could sense the strain of the unusual season on his players and called together his "leadership council" -- one representative from every position group -- to get a sense of how the team felt.

Together, they decided to pull the plug.

"When (linebacker Max Richardson) told the team that they're going home to see their families, it was an uproar," Hafley said. "At that moment I knew 100% it was the right decision."

The rookie coach alluded to the fact that pandemic was still spreading in Massachusetts and most of the country. The worst-case scenario, he said, would be for the team to stay on an otherwise empty campus through December and then have the bowl canceled anyway.

"It's getting worse," Hafley said. "For us to go through three weeks of practice and not know: 'Is the bowl game really going to happen?' Are we going to miss Christmas with our families and then be told on the 25th that we're not going to play?"