If interested in Beans & Bear please visit our website and submit an application at www.fetchafriendrescue.org AGE: Bear- 3 years... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
If interested in Beans & Bear please visit our website and submit an application at www.fetchafriendrescue.org AGE: Bear- 3 years... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Throop man pleaded to his role in a crash that resulted in the death of a Weedsport man in February 2021.
When the New York State Fair resumed in 2021, there was a noticeable change to its operating hours.
Two people were taken to a hospital for minor injuries after being removed from a vehicle turned upside down in Auburn Friday afternoon.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
A Cayuga County grand jury has handed up a new indictment against the man charged with stabbing a sheriff’s deputy in 2020.
The Columbian Foundation in Auburn has elected two new members to its board of directors.
A Throop business owner admitted violating DEC regulations and agreed to pay a fine for an outdoor fire that caused a natural gas tank to expl…
Multiple fire departments battled a blaze at a barn in the town of Niles Saturday afternoon.
AUBURN — Stephen Stomps' singing voice sliced through the chilly pre-dawn Auburn air Saturday morning.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.