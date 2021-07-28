Beasley makes vaccination statement, then changes topics

Beasley concurred.

"Me and Jerry are brothers," Beasley said. "We had a conversation on the phone immediately after, we talked it through, and we weren't mad at each other, we're just talking to each other. A lot of things can be taken out of context and in the wrong way in social media because people are going to do what they do with it. Jerry's one of the guys that I'll run through a wall for."

Beasley has been a key member of a Bills offense that soared to new heights in 2020, making it to the AFC championship game. He's considered one of the best slot receivers in the league and is coming off a year with career highs in receptions (82) and yards (967).

Allen, who finished second in MVP voting last year to Aaron Rodgers, said he does not believe the issue will divide the team or affect the players on the field.

"Guys have different opinions, they have different thoughts, ideas," Allen said. "Again, everyone's entitled to that. If guys want to get it, great. If guys don't want to get it, great. Nobody looks at the guys who aren't getting it as a distraction or not wanting to help this team win. Everybody's in the same boat here. We're all going with one heartbeat, and that's helping the Buffalo Bills win football games and ultimately try to win a championship."