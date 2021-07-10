Been there before: Bucks, down 2-0, look for life at home

Paul has a different explanation for the Suns' road success.

"It's nice when you can silence a crowd," he said. "It's fun, it's entertaining. I think our team, we have the right mindset for it."

Middleton shot 5 for 16 in Game 2, while Jrue Holiday put up 4-for-14 and 7-for-21 clunkers in Phoenix. He has the task of trying to guard Booker and Paul, perhaps sapping some of the effort he can give on the other end.

"The amount of effort that it takes and that we're putting that on his shoulders defensively is significant," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "But it's the playoffs. It's the finals. I think everybody has got to be able to do it at a high level on both ends of the court."

With Holiday and Middleton struggling in the 118-108 loss Thursday, the Bucks were again far off their NBA-leading average of 120.1 points during the regular season. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a playoff career-high 42 points, but he needs more help.

Perhaps he will get a boost Sunday from his teammates.

He'll surely get one from his fans.

"It's going to be fun," Antetokounmpo said. "We know playing in the NBA Finals in front of the fans that have supported us all year long, and it's been (almost) 50 years since we played one here in Milwaukee, for sure it's going to be exciting."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0