Behind health, stability a key to success

The Browns, Bucs, Cardinals, Bills and Broncos appear to have significantly improved their rosters. Yet those important newcomers could need extra long adjustments this season.

Sure, DeAndre Hopkins, possibly the best offseason acquisition by any team, worked out with his new quarterback, Arizona's Kyler Murray, this summer.

All well and good, football-wise. That's nothing like what the perennial All-Pro receiver and the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year Murray will face when they open up against Richard Sherman and the 49ers, whose defense meshed on the way to the NFC title last year.

Could D-Hop and Kyler have used a preseason contest or two to work out the kinks? Certainly — in a normal year and environment. Now, dropping those exhibition games was an exhibit of wise caution no matter how disruptive to preparation and cohesiveness it is.

Most challenging of all are the places where coaching changes were made. Mike McCarthy is a Super Bowl winner, Ron Rivera has been to the big game as a head coach. They are two of the top men at their jobs in the 2000s.

Yet McCarthy in Dallas and Rivera in Washington, as much of an upgrade as they might be in usual years, could be navigating some roiling waters trying to get their systems in place.