Belafonte is subject of new documentary

"When we started, it was a little bit discouraging," says producer Joan Walsh. "We just made it our mission to kind of create the feeling of the times."

Interviews with as many surviving guests as possible, archival footage and several hours sitting down with the 93-year-old Belafonte helped fill in the gaps, offering a fascinating look at a special time on TV.

In addition to his high-powered guests, Belafonte showed home movies of his family water-skiing and boating — conscious efforts to connect with his white audience.

"He was showing us his life," says Walsh. "It went a long way to kind of normalize Black middle class and Black upper middle class life."

The film suggest that Carson knew he wasn't really able to discuss the racial divide and divisive arguments about the war so endorsed Belafonte, a huge star who could appeal to both Blacks and whites in a time of segregation.

"Johnny saw that that was the right thing to do and did it at a time when not very many people would do anything that brave," Walsh says.