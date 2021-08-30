Belichick mum on QB decision as other roster decisions loom

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Bill Belichick still isn't saying whether Cam Newton or rookie Mac Jones will be his Week 1 starter at quarterback.

But that's just one of several intriguing decisions the Patriots coach must make before Tuesday's 53-man roster cutdown.

Newton has looked much improved this preseason after a disjointed 2020 season in which he finished 7-8 as the starter in his first season taking over for Tom Brady following his departure to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Newton started each of New England's three preseason games, but also missed five days of practice leading into Sunday's exhibition finale after a "misunderstanding" of NFL COVID-19 protocols. It required Newton to sit out a mandatory five-day waiting period for unvaccinated players after he attended an out-of-town doctor's appointment.

Jones has shown steady improvement throughout training camp, displaying an ability to lead the offense down the field and bounce back from mistakes. He's also earned the respect of incumbent veterans on the roster.

Still, Newton's light workload in the three exhibition games — 38 snaps, compared to 107 for Jones — seem to be an indication that Newton will have the starting nod for the Sept. 12 home matchup against Miami.