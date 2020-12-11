Belichick not ready to move on from Newton as Patriots' QB

"That type of play is all anticipation. I thought he got past the defender and tried to lead him. Obviously that didn't happen and ended up being a turnover the other way," Newton said.

The Patriots drove down to the Rams 2 on their next series, but Newton was stopped for a 2-yard loss on fourth-and-goal when he had nowhere to go or pitch to on an option.

New England was held without an offensive TD for the second time this season and 15th since Belichick became coach in 2000.

"We knew exactly what they were going to do," Newton said of the Rams. "We have to be better and it starts with me personally. I have to make more plays. We didn't play a good style or brand tonight."

Since throwing for 365 yards against Houston on Nov. 22, Newton has passed for a total of 172 in the last three games combined.

Fox Sports reported during Thursday's pregame show that Newton's abdominal injury, which showed up on the Patriots' injury report last week, is worse than he has been letting on, but the 10-year veteran and 2015 NFL MVP tried to dismiss any speculation about his health.