Nearly 20 police cruisers and two ambulances converged in downtown Auburn Wednesday evening after a reported assault with injuries.
Jeff and Caitlin Rosenkrans weren't even looking to open a meat market.
An Auburn man is facing several charges after what police called a "dangerous incident" at a bar Saturday night.
Results of the 2021 public school district voting day as reported by school district. Polls at all districts in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES regi…
Auburn Police Department detectives are investigating a fight at a downtown business Wednesday night that injured three people, including one …
An Auburn man faces several charges after allegedly breaking into a woman's home and attacking her last year, the Auburn Police Department said.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
With the exception of certain situations, fully vaccinated New Yorkers will no longer be required to wear a mask in indoor or outdoor public places.
A Port Byron resident who admitted in March to sexually abusing three children was sentenced to more than a decade in prison by a Cayuga Count…
The Auburn Enlarged City School District's proposed budget appears to have passed, but affidavits will need to be counted.