Belmont ready, Tiz the Law favored

It's been 17 years since Jack Knowlton and his Sackatoga Stable pals rode yellow school buses to the Belmont Stakes. It was a rollicking party on wheels for the group that came to watch their colt Funny Cide try to sweep the Triple Crown.

It didn't happen that day.

Now, the ownership group that buys just one or two New York-bred colts a year is back to try again with Tiz the Law. He’s the star of a 10-horse field for the Belmont on Saturday, perhaps the biggest event in U.S. sports since the coronavirus pandemic shut down competition in mid-March.

“I still wake up and kind of pinch myself and say it looks like lightning really has struck twice,” Knowlton said.

Tiz the Law is the early 6-5 favorite for the Belmont, which kicks off what Knowlton calls a “backwards Triple Crown.” Instead of completing the series of three races run over five weeks, the Belmont is getting things started for the first time. The Kentucky Derby follows on Sept. 5, with the Preakness finishing up on Oct. 3.