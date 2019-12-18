Ben Labrosse

Position: Defensive Back

Height: 6-2

Weight: 200

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Greenfield Park, Quebec, Canada

High School: Vanier College

Biography: High School: Cornerback and free safety for head coach Peter Chryssomalis for three seasons at Vanier College … No. 2 prospect in Quebec and the No. 57 safety in the Class of 2020, according to 247Sports.com … Led Vanier to two appearances in the Bol d’Or finals (2017, 2019) … PrepStar All-Region player … Three-time RSEQ All-Star … Named the 2018 RSEQ Defensive Player of the Year … Had 124.5 tackles and 11 interceptions in his CEGEP career … Made 24.5 tackles and intercepted four passes as a sophomore … Registered 58 tackles, four interceptions, two sacks and two touchdowns as a junior … As a senior, had 42 tackles, three interceptions and scored two TDs … … 2017 Vanier College Rookie of the Year … Two-time Vanier College Defensive MVP … Team captain.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0