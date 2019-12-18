Ben Labrosse

Position: Defensive Back
Height: 6-2
Weight: 200
Class: Freshman
Hometown: Greenfield Park, Quebec, Canada
High School: Vanier College
Biography: High School: Cornerback and free safety for head coach Peter Chryssomalis for three seasons at Vanier College … No. 2 prospect in Quebec and the No. 57 safety in the Class of 2020, according to 247Sports.com … Led Vanier to two appearances in the Bol d’Or finals (2017, 2019) … PrepStar All-Region player … Three-time RSEQ All-Star … Named the 2018 RSEQ Defensive Player of the Year … Had 124.5 tackles and 11 interceptions in his CEGEP career … Made 24.5 tackles and intercepted four passes as a sophomore … Registered 58 tackles, four interceptions, two sacks and two touchdowns as a junior … As a senior, had 42 tackles, three interceptions and scored two TDs … … 2017 Vanier College Rookie of the Year … Two-time Vanier College Defensive MVP … Team captain.