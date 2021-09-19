Ben Susman

Education: Juris Doctor (2009), Roger Williams University School of Law: Bristol, RI; National Champion & Best Brief Award, Judge John R. Brown National Admiralty Moot Court Competition (2009) awarded by Maritime Law Association of the United States (published in USF Maritime Law Journal: 21 U.S.F. MAR. L.J. 199 (2008-2009)); Bachelor of Science (2002) Wildlife & Fisheries Biology & Management - School of Natural Resources University of Vermont: Burlington, VT

Message to voters: It has been a pleasure and a privilege to connect with so many people from across the county while campaigning for Cayuga County Surrogate Court Judge. What I hear most, regardless of party affiliation, is an overwhelming concern for families in our county. I opened my private local law practice after settling in the area with my wife Maggie (Johengen), an Auburn native. We are proud to be raising our children in such a diverse and supportive community—our forever home.

As an attorney, I represent members of our community in a wide range of legal cases. I have fought for children in custody, neglect, and delinquency cases in Family Court. I have helped facilitate adoptions and guardianships in the Surrogate’s Court. I have also represented clients in the criminal courts. I see firsthand the effects of a judge’s decisions on people’s lives.