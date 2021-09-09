Benjamin sworn in as lieutenant governor

NEW YORK — New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin thanked Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul for choosing him as he was sworn in Thursday to join her 2-week-old administration.

"You asking me to join the administration is making it abundantly clear that you want upstate and downstate, every ethnicity, every culture to feel included," Brian, formerly a state senator from Harlem, said after taking the oath of office at Hochul's New York City office.

Hochul, the state's former lieutenant governor, took over as governor on Aug, 24 following Andrew Cuomo's resignation over sexual harassment allegations that he has denied.

Hochul is the first woman to serve as the state's governor and a Democrat from western New York. She pledged to choose someone from New York City to be her lieutenant governor. She announced her choice of Benjamin on Aug. 26.

Benjamin, the Harlem-born son of Caribbean immigrants, is New York's second Black lieutenant governor. David Paterson, also a former state senator from Harlem, was elected lieutenant governor in 2006 and took over as governor in 2007 when Gov. Eliot Spitzer resigned in a sex scandal.