Best of Bills training camp 2022: MVPs, most improved, and more

PITTSFORD - The Buffalo Bills officially ended training camp Thursday, and they take the field at Highmark Stadium for their first preseason game on Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Because the roster is strong, deep and nearly set, this was not the spiciest training camp. The awards reflect that.

Here are some of the standouts from the last three-plus weeks. To spread the wealth, no players were given multiple awards.

Offensive MVP: Ken Dorsey

Sure, he is not a player, but let’s start the list off with a twist. This camp was all about getting offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey more time, and his success is critical to what the Bills do this year. He got players involved creatively, even if it’s still too early to tell what exactly he’ll unveil come the season opener. He took the time to work through what will work best for him in communicating with players and adjusted accordingly. Those aren’t the most glamorous things, but they are the things that need to be hashed out now, and it seems he’s taken all the right, albeit sometimes quieter, steps to do so.

Defensive MVP: Ed Oliver

Oliver made play after play throughout camp, and his teammates made sure to point that out. Center Mitch Morse declared that “Ed's playing his best football right now.” Jordan Phillips said that the way coach Eric Washington has helped Oliver improve is the best thing to happen to the Bills defensive line. That’s pretty high praise for a defensive line that has seen a few notable improvements.

Most improved player: Isaiah McKenzie

McKenzie has shined in his larger role. For all the grief his teammates give him about his chattering, they also love to talk about how he’s trending up. Quarterback Josh Allen named McKenzie in particular as a player who’s made a noteworthy jump during camp.

“In terms of owning the offense and understanding it and being open to communication in terms of what I see, what he feels like he should do on certain routes, we know he's fast, we know he's got all the tools and all that, I think he kind of stands out to me,” Allen said. “He's been doing a good job for us. And I'm excited to see how it goes for him.”

Most pleasant surprise: Christian Benford

Who doesn’t love a good underdog story? The Bills staff certainly love that mentality, and they’ve seen it in the sixth-round pick out of Villanova. He’s played above expectations as the Bills work to navigate their cornerback situation. It’s not to necessarily say that Benford will fully upend the depth chart, but the former CAA-standout still had a camp to be proud of. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier perhaps has been less surprised.

“He’s really been active around the ball and has had the chance to get his hands on a lot of balls. And when he’s had opportunities, he’s made some plays,” Frazier said on Benford. “Still early in the process – we haven’t played a preseason game yet – but when we drafted him, we saw a guy who we didn’t think the game was too big for, that it wouldn’t be that case when he came to the NFL.”

Best free agent addition: Von Miller

Was there another option? No disrespect to the other players that the Bills brought in this offseason, but Miller is the clear winner here. Miller certainly had his share of standout plays throughout camp, but his mentorship as far as bringing other players along was even more tangible than before. He got the fans going every day, starting with his entrance and continuing as he sometimes threw back and forth with fans in the stands. Miller seemed energized by the fanbase, but his work on the field is still what wins him this award. He had would-be sacks and opened up those for others throughout camp.

Biggest injury: Offensive line

It’s not that any one injury is so glaring, but the collective and overlapping injuries across the offensive line prevented the group from getting valuable reps together during training camp. The coaching staff doesn’t think it’s dire at this point, with a ways to go until the opener. Still, the obvious preference would be that the starters would have gotten time as a unit much sooner given the importance of communication on any O-line.

Lifetime achievement award: Turkey burgers.

Will the new stadium have a statue of the highly praised turkey burgers? Will the city of Buffalo declare a National Turkey Burger Day? Probably not. But it was the players themselves who often hyped up the burger unprompted during camp. In Allen’s last-day presser, he brought up the cafeteria and good food both in his first answer, feeling like a callback to his day one declaration of his TBT love. It was a sillier storyline of camp, and those are important to have, but I do genuinely love that the people behind the scenes at St. John Fisher got a lot of love from it.